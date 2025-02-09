AMU notice to serve 'beef biryani' in lunch every Sunday triggers row; Administration says 'typing error'

Follow us on Image Source : X Beef Biryani row at AMU

A controversy sparked at Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) after a notice that mentions serving 'beef biryani' to students went viral. Social media users and leaders are strongly objecting to this notice, which is purportedly signed by two 'authorities'. However, the University's administration is calling this a 'typing error'. The controversy erupted after students at the Sir Shah Sulaiman Hall found the notice, which was shared widely on social media.

The notice being circulated on social media states that 'beef biryani' will be served every Sunday for lunch. "This Sunday’s lunch menu has been modified based on popular demand. Instead of Chicken Biryani, we will be serving Beef Biryani. This change is in response to numerous requests from our resident members. We hope you enjoy the new addition," the notice reads.

AMU administration calls it an 'unintentional mistake'

Initially, the AMU administration refrained from making a statement. However, as the matter escalated, it distanced itself from it, calling it an "unintentional mistake".

"The matter was brought to our attention. We found that the notice was regarding food menu. However, it contained a clear typing error. The notice was immediately withdrawn as it had no official signatures, raising doubts about its authenticity." "Our provost has issued a show-cause notice to the two senior students responsible (for issuing the notice). We are taking this issue seriously to ensure strict adherence to university regulations," official said.

AMU has also ensured that a show-cause notice has been issued to the responsible authorities.

Reacting to the incident, BJP leader and AMU alumnus Nishit Sharma criticised the university's handling of the matter.

"The administration's role in this is shameful. A notice was circulated at the Sir Shah Sulaiman Hall stating that beef biryani would be served instead of chicken biryani. The notice was displayed publicly, and it was the responsibility of the senior food committee members. Such actions indicate that the administration is encouraging radical elements and covering up student misconduct," Sharma alleged.

(With PTI inputs)