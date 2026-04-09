AMU hostel raid: Police recover live cartridges, fake currency and multiple objectionable items

Aligarh:

In a joint operation, security officials of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and the local police conducted a search at a hostel room where multiple objectionable items were recovered. During the raid, police seized cartridges and counterfeit currency along with several other materials. As per the information, mobile phones were also confiscated during the operation. According to police sources on Thursday, the team acted on specific intelligence and carried out the search on Wednesday evening at a room in Sir Ziauddin Hall. Items recovered included bullets of a 32 bore pistol, four cartridges of a 12 bore weapon, fake currency, eight mobile phones and an empty magazine cover.

Room was occupied by an illegal squatter

AMU Proctor Naveed Khan confirmed the incident and stated that preliminary investigation revealed that a man named Shevaj was staying in the room as an illegal occupant. He added that allegations have been made that Shevaj forced the legitimate allottees out and had been living there unlawfully for several months.

Shevaj had previously enrolled at AMU

Naveed Khan said that one of the legitimate allottees has been taken into custody for questioning to determine how Shevaj managed to gain control of the room. He said documents recovered from the room indicate that Shevaj had previously enrolled in a course at AMU. However, records examined during the investigation suggest that he was a non-resident student who was not authorised to live in the hostel.

Police linked the raid to a recent firing incident

According to police sources, three people were detained on Tuesday in connection with a firing incident that occurred in the Civil Lines area of Aligarh on Monday. During interrogation, the name of Shevaj surfaced, following which the investigation team conducted the raid at the hostel room. A detailed investigation into the entire matter is currently underway, they added.

ALSO READ: 'You'll know who we are now': Attackers told Aligarh Muslim University teacher before cold blooded murder