UP ke ladke 2.0: Akhilesh Yadav to join Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra in Agra today, reunion after 7-year

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Agra on Sunday (February 25) which is seen as 'UP ke ladke 2.0', a campaing that made headlines during Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017, however, it failed to draw votes, since the break-up between them continued.

A day after announcing the seat-sharing arrangement for Uttar Pradesh in Lok Sabha polls, the Samajwadi Party on Thursday said its chief Akhilesh Yadav will attend Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Subsequently, Congress leaders visited the Samajwadi Party office in the afternoon and extended an invitation to Yadav to join the yatra in Agra. Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai, senior party leader PL Punia and others visited the SP office with the invitation letter from party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

"I have received the letter as Akhilesh Yadav is not in Lucknow," SP National Secretary Rajendra Chaudhury said adding Yadav will join the yatra in Agra at 2 pm on February 25.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the yatra on Saturday, which resumed its journey from Moradabad after a two-day halt for the march's final leg in Uttar Pradesh.

The two I.N.D.I.A bloc allies (SP and Congress) on Wednesday announced the seat-sharing arrangement for the Lok Sabha polls according to which the Congress will contest 17 out of the 80 seats in the state.

(With PTI inputs)

