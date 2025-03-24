8 years of Yogi government: A transformative journey of development and progress in Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath's eight-year tenure in Uttar Pradesh has brought significant development across various sectors, including infrastructure, law and order, agriculture, healthcare, and women's safety, solidifying the state's progress and growth.

On completing eight years in power, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh (UP) has marked a significant transformation in the state, leading it toward rapid progress and development. Since 2017, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a resounding victory, leading to Yogi Adityanath being appointed as the Chief Minister, the state has seen major reforms, infrastructure projects, and welfare schemes aimed at improving the lives of its citizens. The BJP's repeated success in the 2022 assembly elections further cemented its grip on power, with Yogi Adityanath continuing his leadership.

As the Yogi government celebrates its eighth anniversary, it is crucial to look back at the key achievements that have defined its tenure and the plans that have helped build a new Uttar Pradesh.

Key achievements of Yogi Adityanath's government:

1. Rural Development and Welfare Initiatives:

Construction of Toilets: Over 2.62 crore toilets have been constructed under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, bringing hygiene to rural homes.

Over 2.62 crore toilets have been constructed under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, bringing hygiene to rural homes. Free Ration Distribution: During the pandemic, the government provided free ration to over 14.7 crore people, alleviating the hardships faced by the poor.

During the pandemic, the government provided free ration to over 14.7 crore people, alleviating the hardships faced by the poor. Ujjwala Yojana: Over 1.86 crore Ujjwala LPG connections have been provided, promoting clean cooking fuel to households.

Over 1.86 crore Ujjwala LPG connections have been provided, promoting clean cooking fuel to households. Housing for All: More than 56 lakh houses have been constructed for the underprivileged in the last eight years, improving living conditions.

2. Strong Law and order framework:

Police Reforms: The establishment of police c ommissionerates in seven districts and the creation of a Special Security Force (UPSSF) has enhanced law enforcement efficiency.

The establishment of police c in seven districts and the creation of a Special Security Force (UPSSF) has enhanced law enforcement efficiency. Combatting Crime: The government has taken a hard stance against criminals, with over 222 criminals killed and more than 8,000 injured in encounters.

The government has taken a hard stance against criminals, with over 222 criminals killed and more than 8,000 injured in encounters. Women’s Safety: The Anti-Romeo Squad and three women PAC battalions were set up, ensuring better safety and security for women. Furthermore, women can now avail of PRVs (Police Response Vehicles) during night hours.

3. Smart Cities and infrastructure development:

Urban Transformation: The Yogi government has been at the forefront of urban development, with 125 new municipal bodies established and 17 cities developed as Smart Cities.

The Yogi government has been at the forefront of urban development, with 125 new municipal bodies established and 17 cities developed as Smart Cities. Metro Connectivity: Major cities such as Noida, Greater Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Agra have seen the implementation of metro services, significantly improving public transportation.

Major cities such as Noida, Greater Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Agra have seen the implementation of metro services, significantly improving public transportation. Infrastructure Growth: With the construction of six expressways and ongoing projects on 11 more, the state's connectivity has improved immensely. The upcoming Jewar airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar and the state's position as the country’s leader in the number of airports are monumental achievements.

4. Focus on agriculture and farmers:

Agriculture Growth: Uttar Pradesh's agriculture sector has witnessed a growth rate increase from 8.6% to 13.7%. The state is now the largest producer of fruits and vegetables in India, with a production of over 4 crore tonnes annually.

Uttar Pradesh's agriculture sector has witnessed a growth rate increase from 8.6% to 13.7%. The state is now the largest producer of fruits and vegetables in India, with a production of over 4 crore tonnes annually. Solar Pumps for Farmers: Under the PM KUSUM scheme, 76,189 solar pumps have been allocated to farmers, enabling sustainable farming practices.

Under the PM KUSUM scheme, 76,189 solar pumps have been allocated to farmers, enabling sustainable farming practices. Market Modernization: 27 new mandis (markets) have been modernized, ensuring better price realization for farmers.

5. Energy and power infrastructure:

Improved Electricity Supply: The government has ensured 20 hours of electricity for rural areas, 22 hours for tehsil areas, and 24 hours for district headquarters. Additionally, the ongoing efforts to turn Ayodhya into a Solar City and the Bundelkhand Expressway into a Solar Expressway reflect a commitment to green energy.

The government has ensured 20 hours of electricity for rural areas, 22 hours for tehsil areas, and 24 hours for district headquarters. Additionally, the ongoing efforts to turn Ayodhya into a Solar City and the Bundelkhand Expressway into a Solar Expressway reflect a commitment to green energy. Subsidies and Facilities: Farmers with private tubewells receive 100% subsidy on electricity bills, and a system to replace transformers within 24 hours has been set up.

6. Cultural and religious developments:

Religious Tourism Growth: The state has become a major hub for tourists, hosting over 66.3 crore devotees during the Kumbh Mela and consistently ranking as the state with the highest tourist footfall.

The state has become a major hub for tourists, hosting over 66.3 crore devotees during the Kumbh Mela and consistently ranking as the state with the highest tourist footfall. Development of Pilgrimage Sites: The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the development of Kashi’s Dev Deepawali, and the organization of the grand Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya are among the prominent achievements.

7. Health sector reforms:

Health Coverage for All: Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana has provided free health coverage to over 49 lakh families, ensuring that no one is left behind in the healthcare system.

Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana has provided free health coverage to over 49 lakh families, ensuring that no one is left behind in the healthcare system. Expansion of Medical Facilities: The establishment of 5,000 new health sub-centers and the provision of free dialysis facilities in all 75 districts have made healthcare more accessible.

8. Economic growth and industrial development:

Industrial Growth: Uttar Pradesh has seen a boost in mobile manufacturing, contributing to 45% of the country’s total mobile manufacturing output.

Uttar Pradesh has seen a boost in mobile manufacturing, contributing to 45% of the country’s total mobile manufacturing output. Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh: With the focus on industrial development and ease of doing business, UP is gradually emerging as an industrial hub in the north, attracting significant investment and fostering economic growth.

Yogi Adityanath's leadership has undeniably transformed Uttar Pradesh over the last eight years, with remarkable improvements in infrastructure, governance, law and order, and welfare schemes. The state is witnessing rapid urbanization, agricultural prosperity, and a stronger security framework. The initiatives taken in the fields of healthcare, women’s safety, and energy conservation demonstrate the government’s commitment to inclusive development.

While the achievements of the past eight years are commendable, Yogi Adityanath continues to focus on reaching the last person in the queue with his welfare schemes and developmental projects. As the state moves forward, the challenge will be to sustain these gains and build an even more prosperous and equitable Uttar Pradesh.