7000 new electric buses, floating jetties: Here's How UP getting ready for Maha Kumbh 2025

With just a few days left for the Maha Kumbh to begin, Uttar Pradesh Minister and BJP leader Dayashankar Singh on Thursday said that the authorities have arranged 7000 new electric and CNG buses and that 1.5 lakh toilets have been built for the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

Additionally, old and dilapidated boats are being removed from the Sangam area and replaced with newly constructed floating jetties, which are being decorated with vibrant flowers to add aesthetic appeal.

The UP minister said that diesel buses will be barred from entering the premises. "We met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Bihar Governor. Both of them accepted our invitation. The CM said that crores of people of Bihar will come to the Maha Kumbh and he will visit as well... Special arrangements are being made for NRIs. We have arranged 7000 new electric and CNG buses. Diesel buses are not allowed to enter the premises. 1.5 lakh toilets have been built...," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, CM Yogi personally reviewed preparations in Mahakumbhnagar on Thursday. Following his directives, arrangements are underway at the Sangam to facilitate seamless rituals and worship.

According to a release, Brahmins, priests, and pandas will be present at the venue to guide and assist devotees in performing rituals, ensuring they do not face any difficulties.

The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government is committed to making Mahakumbh 2025 the grandest yet, with a focus on offering a warm and well-organised welcome to pilgrims from across the globe. In line with the Chief Minister's vision, special arrangements are being implemented to enhance the safety and comfort of female devotees.

As per the release, SDM Mahakumbhnagar, Abhinav Pathak, stated that 12 special units are being established to cater to women pilgrims at the Sangam. Each unit will measure 25 metres in length and 6 metres in width and will be equipped with changing rooms to ensure convenience after rituals and bathing.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on December 13 to review development works for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025. During his visit to Prayagraj, he will inaugurate and launch multiple development projects worth over Rs 6,670 crore.

According to an official release, PM Modi will arrive in Prayagraj and perform puja and darshan at Sangam Nose. This will be followed by a puja at Akshay Vata Vriksh, along with darshan and puja at Hanuman Mandir and Saraswati Koop. Later, the Prime Minister is scheduled to walk through the Mahakumbh exhibition site.

