62 fall ill after consuming prasad at religious event in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj

New Delhi:

A religious gathering in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district turned alarming after 62 people reportedly fell sick following the consumption of prasad distributed during a Satyanarayan Katha ceremony. The incident took place in Simuapur village at the residence of Munna Lal Kashyap, where devotees had gathered on Friday night for the religious event.

According to officials, the prasad included panchamrit and panjiri, which were served to those attending the ceremony. A few hours after consuming the offerings, several people began complaining of health problems such as stomach pain, vomiting and weakness late in the night.

Patients shifted to district hospital

Family members initially rushed the affected people to nearby private clinics for immediate treatment. However, as the number of patients increased and symptoms became more serious, all of them were later shifted to the district hospital for medical care.

Health officials said the condition of the patients is currently stable. Authorities are also looking into the possible cause of the illness and whether the food items distributed during the ceremony were contaminated.

Similar incident reported earlier in Bengaluru

A similar case had been reported earlier this year in Bengaluru Rural district during Ram Navami celebrations. Nearly 60 people had fallen ill after consuming temple prasad served to around 400 devotees.

Many people had complained of stomach pain, vomiting sensation and diarrhoea-like symptoms shortly after eating the offering. Health officials had then collected food samples and sent them for forensic testing to determine the exact reason behind the incident.