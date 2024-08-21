13 IAS officers transferred in major bureaucratic reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh | Check list here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In yet another major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government transferred as many as 13 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers on Wednesday. Minishti S has been appointed as the Secretary of the Finance Department while Anita Yadav, the Vice-Chairperson of the Agra Development Authority and Regional Food Controller, has been placed on waiting status. K Vijayendra Pandian, who has been awaiting assignment, has been appointed as Commissioner and Director of Industries, Commissioner and Director of Handloom and Textile Industries, and Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh State Textile Corporation Limited, State Spinning Company Limited, State Yarn Company Limited, Cooperative Spinning Mills Federation Limited, and Uttar Pradesh Finance Corporation Limited.

Annapurna Garg, the ACEO of Greater Noida, has been assigned as Special Secretary in the Appointment and Personnel Department. M Arumamoli, the CDO of Gonda, has been appointed as Vice-Chairperson of the Agra Development Authority. Akanksha Rana, CDO of Aligarh and Regional Food Controller, has been designated as the Special Officer for the Kumbh Mela Authority.

Ramya R, the CDO of Bahraich, has been appointed as Special Secretary in the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department. Mukesh Chandra, Joint Managing Director of the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Sugar Mills Federation, has been made CDO of Bahraich. Ankita Jain, Joint Magistrate of Kushinagar, has been appointed CDO of Gonda. Navneet Sehara, CDO of Pratapgarh, has been assigned as Joint Managing Director of the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Sugar Mills Federation Limited. Arvind Singh, who has been awaiting assignment, has been appointed as Additional Land Management Commissioner, Revenue Council. Dr Divya Mishra, Joint Magistrate of Bulandshahr, has been designated as CDO of Pratapgarh, and Prakhar Kumar Singh, Joint Magistrate of Kanpur Nagar, has been appointed CDO of Aligarh.

Image Source : INDIA TVCheck the list of IAS officers with their new posts.

Full list of IAS officers with their new posts

Minishti S: Secretary of the Finance Department Annapurna Garg: Special Secretary in the Appointment and Personnel Department M Arumamoli: Vice-Chairperson of the Agra Development Authority Akanksha Rana: Special Officer for the Kumbh Mela Authority Ramya R: Special Secretary in the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department Mukesh Chandra: CDO of Bahraich Ankita Jain: CDO of Gonda Navneet Sehara: Joint Managing Director of the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Sugar Mills Federation Limited Arvind Singh: Additional Land Management Commissioner, Revenue Council Dr Divya Mishra: CDO of Pratapgarh Prakhar Kumar Singh: CDO of Aligarh Anita Yadav: Waiting (Yet to be assigned) K Vijayendra Pandian: Commissioner and Director of Industries, Commissioner and Director of Handloom and Textile Industries, and Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh State Textile Corporation Limited, State Spinning Company Limited, State Yarn Company Limited, Cooperative Spinning Mills Federation Limited, and Uttar Pradesh Finance Corporation Limited.

ALSO READ: Big reshuffle in UP Police, 11 IPS officers transferred, Lucknow gets new commissioner | DETAILS