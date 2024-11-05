Who will win 2024 US Election? Viral Thai Hippo Moo Deng predicts winner | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : X/PTI Internet sensation Moo Deng, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump.

How did Viral Thai Hippo Moo Deng predict the winner?

Ahead of the 2024 US election, a video of a baby pygmy hippopotamus from Thailand – Moo Deng is making rounds on the internet. In the video, Thailand’s viral hippo is giving her prediction for the 2024 US Election winner. According to her, Republican Donald Trump will defeat Democrat Kamala Harris for the seat of US President.

In the clip, the internet sensation Moo Deng is called out of the water using food as bait. Two watermelons, each labelled with a candidate's name, were presented to her, and it was observed which one she chose. In both fruit baskets, made from a watermelon shell, the baby hippo selected his winner: Donald Trump. The video was recorded at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Si Racha, Thailand.

What does a survey report show?

According to AtlasIntel's latest poll, Moo Deng's guess backs all the polls as Trump leads predictions. According to a survey, about 49 per cent of the respondents said they would vote for Donald Trump and the Republican candidate holds a 1.8 per cent vote lead over his counterpart Kamla Harris. The Renowned economist Christophe Barraud, who is known as the world's most accurate economist also forecasted ''Trump's victory''.

Who is Moo Deng?

Moo Deng is a celebrity hippo and an internet sensation. The baby hippo was born in July 2024. She got her name through a public poll. The translation of Moo Deng's ''bouncy pork'' in Thai. She gained popularity on the internet when her handlers posted videos of her playful antics on Instagram, and TikTok. Recently, a video of her getting the attention of netizens, wherein, she is doing a 'moonwalk', reminiscent of American singer-dancer Michael Jackson's iconic dance move. Her popularity led to a fold increase in the zoo's revenue in September.