Viral: Rat found in malai mutton at a famous eatery in Punjab; restaurant reacts | WATCH

A video of a dead rat in a dish at a famous restaurant in Punjab's Ludhiana is doing rounds on social media. The video was shared by a user NrIndiapolo on Twitter and has triggered outrage among internet users. In the now-viral video, the customers can be seen taking out a dead roasted rat from the malai mutton dish and showing it off to the camera. Sharing the video on Twitter, the user claimed that the incident took place at the popular Parkash Dhaba in Ludhiana.

As per media reports, the restaurant in question denied allegations and alleged that the customers were trying to defame the restaurant by using this 'trick'.

Watch the viral video here:

Soon after the video went viral, users expressed their disgust and anger on Twitter. One user wrote, "LESSON !! Never Eat Non-Veg when away from Home." Another user wrote, "CCTV footage will clarify everything." Yet another user wrote, "License should be cancelled for this restaurant."

Check out the reactions:

This is not the first time when such an incident took place. Last year, a dead cockroach was found in a meal at the food court of Nexus Elante Mall on Friday. According to media reports, the incident took place a month after a lizard was found in Chholey Bathure in the eatery at the same mall. However, the eatery owner alleged mismanagement from the mall authorities.

