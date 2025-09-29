MrBeast defends $500K fire stunt amid outrage over safety concerns YouTuber MrBeast addressed criticism over his latest video, which featured a dangerous-looking stunt where a professional stuntman escapes a burning building while collecting cash.

New Delhi:

The new video by MrBeast (world’s most popular YouTuber) which was posted to YouTube on Saturday, has drawn both attention and controversy. The video shows a contestant named Eric facing seven "death traps," including being shot out of a cannon into fire and escaping massive explosions. The climax of the video features Eric making a dramatic exit from a burning building while collecting bags of cash, ultimately earning $350,000.

While the video has gained millions of views, it has also faced sharp criticism. Many viewers expressed concern about the potential risks posed by the stunts, fearing that some might try to imitate the dangerous acts. Some even called the video "dystopian" and "humiliating."

MrBeast responds

In response to the backlash, MrBeast took to social media to defend the video. He reassured his audience that safety was his top priority during the production. "I take safety more serious than you could ever imagine," he said in a post on platform X (formerly Twitter). Donaldson also explained that professional stuntmen were involved, and the entire process was extensively tested for safety. He clarified that the fire effects were managed by a pyro team with multiple fire suppression methods in place, ensuring the fires could be extinguished immediately if needed.

A pinned comment on the YouTube video further explained the precautions, noting that ventilation systems were used to control smoke and a kill switch was in place to cut off the fires if necessary. According to the team, no safety measures were needed during filming, as the stunt went off without incident. MrBeast also emphasized the professionalism of the stunt coordinator, who ensured that everything was done safely.

"Just wanted to be transparent with you all since I saw some concern!" the post read.

MrBeast's controversies

Apart from his YouTube content, MrBeast is involved in several business ventures, including his Beast Burger fast food chain and the Amazon TV series Beast Games, which features large-scale elimination challenges for a cash prize. However, some of his ventures have faced legal challenges. Last year, contestants from Beast Games filed a lawsuit alleging they were "exploited" during filming, although MrBeast said the claims were "blown out of proportion."

Additionally, in May, the Mexican government accused MrBeast of exploiting the Mayan pyramids for a video. The month before, he apologized after fans had a "horrible" experience at a Las Vegas event organized by his brand.