MP: 6-foot-long cobra seen slithering in hospital, patients get scared | WATCH VIDEO

Cobra inside hospital: There was a panic after a 6-foot-long cobra was seen in Biaora Civil Hospital of Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh. During this, the staff and patients present there were also scared after seeing the cobra snake. After this, the snake catcher was informed about this by the civil hospital staff.

A woman named Mumtaz, who came with the patient to the ground of Civil Hospital Beawar, first spotted the 6-foot-long cobra snake slithering on the floor. Seeing this, she immediately informed her son-in-law and the staff of the civil hospital.

The snake was kept under vigil until it was rescued. According to eyewitnesses, the snake entered the generator to hide. It was only when snake catcher Balu Sharma, came to the civil hospital , that he rescued the snake with great difficulty. The reptile has been was safely released into the forest.

According to locals, as the Beawar Civil Hospital is surrounded by a open ground, snakes, jackals and other wild animals keep appearing almost every day. Due to this, there is an atmosphere of fear among the staff of the civil hospital and the patients visiting there.

Earlier in July, a man reached the hospital with a live snake in a box. The man told the doctor that this snake had bitten him, so he brought it along. Seeing the snake locked in the box, there was a commotion in the area. After this, the doctor started treating the patient. The snake was released in the forest near the Ajnaar river.