Love amidst chaos: Newlyweds dance in Jerusalem in underground bunker amid intense war | WATCH

In a heartwarming display of resilience and love, a newlywed couple in Jerusalem found a moment of joy amid chaos, as they danced together in an underground shelter while Israel came under fire from Iranian missiles. The touching scene, captured in a viral video, has touched the hearts of viewers around the world.

The video shared widely on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) shows the couple, dressed in their wedding attire, swaying hand-in-hand to music in the dimly lit, crowded shelter. The music was played from a guest's cellphone, and despite the gravity of the situation, the celebration continued. Guests, also in the shelter for safety, cheered and clapped in unison, encouraging the couple to share their first dance as newlyweds.

The couple had been celebrating their wedding when news of the missile attack forced them, along with many others in the city, to seek refuge in the shelter. Despite the threat of over 180 ballistic missiles raining down on Israel, they chose to focus on the joy of their new life together.

The video was shared by Saul Sadka, a Bible scholar, who wrote in his post: "Iran couldn’t stop the joy at this Jerusalem wedding even for a moment." His words encapsulated the sentiment many felt watching the couple’s intimate, yet defiant moment of happiness.

This powerful reminder of love and hope came on the same night that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a barrage of 181 ballistic missiles at Israel. The missiles targeted several locations, including military bases near Tel Aviv, prompting widespread air raid sirens across the country. Nearly 10 million Israelis sought shelter as the missiles fell, with the Israeli military confirming that most of the incoming missiles were intercepted by defense systems. However, there were reports of injuries, and at least one civilian death in the West Bank.

Despite the ongoing threat, the newlyweds’ dance offered a brief but profound escape from the surrounding turmoil. It was a reminder of the human capacity for joy, even in the darkest of times. The video quickly resonated with people online, with many commenting on how the couple’s love transcended the violence unfolding around them.

One viewer wrote, “In times like this, we need to hold on to moments like these to keep our balance in an unbalanced world.” Another shared their heartfelt wish: “May they have many happy years together.” Others, like Saul Sadka, expressed how deeply the video had moved them, despite not knowing the couple personally.

For the couple, their wedding day will now carry a story of strength and hope, a testament to the power of love even in the most challenging circumstances. They, along with countless others in the region, are finding their way through difficult times—but for a brief moment, the music played on, and the world paused to celebrate love.