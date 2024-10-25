Lost in Desert? Woman claims she booked a camel on Uber for just Rs 1,144 in Dubai | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Screengrab of the viral video of booking camel ride on Uber app

Dubai, a dazzling metropolis known for its skyscrapers and luxury, has added a new twist to its quirky charm—camel rides via Uber! Yes, you read that right. In a viral video that has taken social media by storm, two women found themselves lost in the desert and decided to summon a ride, only to discover that they could order a camel instead of a traditional car. Talk about taking “riding in style” to a whole new level!

The duo, stranded near Al Badayer on the Dubai-Hatta Road, frantically searched for a way out. With smartphones in hand, they opened the Uber app, and to their surprise, a camel option popped up! One of the women excitedly exclaimed, “We actually got lost and ordered a camel!” as they awaited their four-legged Uber driver, who soon arrived complete with saddle and a wink.

The “Uber Camel Driver,” as he introduced himself, humorously claimed he specialises in helping lost souls in the desert. “I drive Uber Camel. I help people who get lost,” he quipped, adding a dash of comedy to their already surreal situation. And the cost? A mere AED 50.61 (around Rs 1,144) for a ride through the sandy expanse—what a bargain!

The video has garnered millions of views and sparked a wave of reactions. While many viewers were amused, with one commenting, “Only in Dubai can you order a camel like it’s no big deal!” others raised eyebrows, questioning the authenticity of the whole affair.

Critics pointed out the visible road and power lines in the background, jokingly asking, “Doesn’t look like you’re in the middle of the desert! We can see the road right behind you!”

Some sceptics even took it upon themselves to verify the camel booking option on the Uber app, only to be left empty-handed. This wasn’t the “Camelot” they were hoping for!

While Uber does not officially offer camel rides in Dubai, it does have some quirky services worldwide, like Uber Pet in Bengaluru for traveling with furry friends. But as for camel rides? We might have to file that under “wishful thinking” for now.

So next time you find yourself lost in the dunes of Dubai, remember: if you can’t find a car, there might just be a camel waiting for you—if it’s not all just a mirage!