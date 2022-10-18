Jewellery store owner gifts cars, bikes to staff, netizens compare him with Jethalal from ‘TMKOC'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Jewellery store owner gifts cars, bikes to staff

A jewellery store owner from Tamul Nadu has surprised his employees with a shocking Diwali bonus this year. The biggest festival is around the corner and most of the employees eagerly wait for their Diwali bonus. So, this year Jayanthi Lal, owner of Challani Jewellery has shown gratitude towards his employees by gifting cars and bikes as Diwali gifts. In this era of the pandemic where most companies are adopting cost-cutting measures, Jayanthi Lal has proved to be a man with a golden heart.

Jayanthi Lal has reportedly spent Rs 1.2 crore to gift cars and bikes to his employees. the businessman was quoted to ANI, “They have worked with me through all ups and downs. This is to encourage their work. We are giving cars to 10 people and bikes to 20. They are not just staff, but my family. So, I wanted to treat them like my family members by giving them such surprises. I am very happy wholeheartedly after this. Every owner should respect their staff and colleagues by giving them gifts".

This heart-melting action of Jayanthilal reminded netizens of the character Jethalal Gada from the long-running sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. Jethalal Gada, played by Dilip Joshi, is the owner of Gada Electronics and refuses to increase the salary of his employees.

One of the users commented, “Jethalal should follow the footsteps of his grandfather and increase salaries of Nattu Kaka and Bagha immediately,” a Twitter user joked. “IT companies be giving one dry fruit box,” wrote another. “500₹ Amazon coupon to avoid delivery charges,” joked a third. “That’s nice, hard work should be rewarded,” said another. Another user joked, "Interesting in knowing, the reaction of his customers". The love and support of netizens kept on showering as another user commented, "Intention to share some of his profits with his employees is worth appreciating...Good deeds are hard to get these days".

