'Diwali ki safai' memes trend on Twitter as netizens gear up for cleaning ritual

'Diwali ki safai' memes are ruling the internet. As Diwali is around the corner, the mandatory house-cleaning ritual has to be followed. Netizens are going crazy over this weary task and have flooded Twitter with hilarious memes.

As Diwali is around the corner, 'Diwali ki safai' memes are taking over the internet. The cleaning ritual is mandatory in every Indian household. Netizens are sharing hilarious memes as they are bound to help their families in the cleaning process. Usually, the whole family is engaged in the cleaning as Indian mothers want their house to be spotless when they do ‘Lakshmi Puja’ on Diwali. Though many of us don't like to get involved in the weary task but the Indian moms make sure to allocate the work.

So, as much as netizens hate to follow the cleaning ritual, they made sure to express their views on this not-so-favorite task during the festivities. One of the users wrote, "Every Indian family has same thoughts, everyone is terrified there is so much work to be done in house . #diwalikisafai it’s a great task every family takes upon every year,” shared a user. “Removing toxic people from your life is the greatest Diwali ki safai,” another wrote. “If your lawyer friend hasn’t replied to you legal doubts, it’s not that he wants money. He might be busy in diwali ki safai,” joked another netizen.

So the Twitteraties have decided to take matters into their own hands to give everyone a laugh. It is no secret that netizens make sure to cash in on such moments. Be it the weather or anything that everyone’s talking about, no trend goes unnoticed by the people on the internet. Some of the most popular meme templates have made their way, but also, some rather iconic scenes are now memes.

Rib-tickling memes of how Indian moms wake you up during the time of 'Diwali ki safai' are been shared. 

Netizens are also scared as some mothers find a few ‘objectionable’ things while cleaning their kid’s room and this user shared a meme regarding that.

