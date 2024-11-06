Indian Student desperate to stay in UK, says, 'Hire me for free for a month'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Indian Student desperate to stay in UK

A LinkedIn post by an Indian student has sparked debate after she offered to work for free in a desperate attempt to stay in the UK. Last month, the student, who is based in Leicester, shared a post on LinkedIn revealing the expiration date of her visa and wants to secure a job before facing possible deportation. The student who arrived in the United Kingdom in 2021 for her higher studies, has been tirelessly searching for job opportunities that would sponsor her visa. Despite applying for over 300 positions, she has not yet secured any opportunity in the field of design in engineering that meets her visa requirements.

Fire me, if not meet your expectations, says Indian Student

In a post on LinkedIn, she appeals to employers, 'Hire me for free for a month. If I don't deliver, fire me on the spot, no questions asked''. She offers employers to work for free for a month, inviting potential employers to terminate her on the spot, if she does not meet their expectations.

Her post received mixed reactions

In the viral post, she also promised to work overtime and without weekly offs, just to stay in the country. Her post received several mixed reactions, with some criticising her willingness to forgo wages, while others sympathise with her predicament as she struggles to secure her future.