Himachal school principal's cheque spelling blunder sparks online mockery: 'Saven Thursday six harendra sixty' A cheque issued by the principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Ronhat, in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, has gone viral for an unusual reason.

New Delhi:

The principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Ronhat, inadvertently made a spelling error on a cheque worth Rs 7,616. Instead of writing the amount properly in words, the cheque read “Seven Thursday Six Harendra Sixty Rupees Only,” confusing “Thursday” for “Thousand” and “Harendra” for “Hundred.” The bizarre mistake was shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on September 29 and quickly attracted over 2,000 views and numerous comments.

Netizens react

The cheque became an instant source of humor on social media, with many users mocking the principal’s spelling error. Comments ranged from light-hearted jokes about “autocorrect fails” to harsh criticism questioning how a school head could make such mistakes. Some netizens expressed concern about the lessons students might be learning if their principal struggles with basic writing.

Bank rejects cheque

Reports confirmed that the bank rejected the cheque due to the spelling mistakes, forcing the school to issue a corrected version. While some defended the principal, acknowledging that anyone can make spelling errors, many emphasized the seriousness of such mistakes in official documents, especially those involving public funds.