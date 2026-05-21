‘Consider this my final log-out’: Gen Z employee’s brutally honest resignation letter hits a nerve online

New Delhi:

A 21-year-old employee from Lucknow has ended up going viral online after turning her resignation email into something that looked less like a formal goodbye and more like a full corporate roast. And honestly, people across social media cannot stop sharing it.

Pratishtha Gupta, who worked as a content marketing strategist at a Lucknow-based company, posted screenshots of her resignation email on Instagram. What followed was predictable. The internet grabbed onto the brutally honest wording almost instantly, with many users calling it painfully relatable for anyone exhausted by modern workplace culture.

Employee’s resignation email goes viral

Instead of sticking to the usual corporate template filled with polite thank-yous and carefully worded exits, Pratishtha opened her email with a line that immediately caught attention.

“I’m hitting you with this email to announce my departure officially. My last day is today, March 9th, 2026. Consider this my final log-out.”

That alone was enough to get reactions online. But the next line is what really blew up across social media.

“To be Fr (for real), the math has stopped mathing, the vibes have rancidified, and the ROI on my sanity is in the negatives.”

A lot of young professionals online said the email sounded exactly like what burnout feels like in 2026. Just with better punchlines.

Employee calls out workload and low salary

In the resignation email, Pratishtha claimed she had been managing responsibilities far beyond her actual role while receiving fairly modest pay.

“I took a look at my daily tasks vs. my bank account and realized I’m out here playing a 5-man battle royale as a solo traveller,” she wrote.

She then went on to sarcastically describe the many “jobs” she believed she had unofficially taken on inside the company. According to the post, her responsibilities included video editing, graphic design, SEO, WordPress management, analytics and content strategy.

“The Video Editor & Designer: Making sure the brand doesn’t look like a 2005 PowerPoint,” one part of the email read.

Watch the video here:

She also described herself as an HR liaison “while secretly crying inside,” a line that seemed to hit especially hard with younger employees online.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRATSGOEZ)The resignation letter looked less like a formal goodbye and more like a full corporate roast.

Social media reacts to viral resignation letter

The post quickly spread across platforms, with users saying the resignation email perfectly summed up workplace burnout, low salaries and unrealistic expectations faced by many Gen Z employees.

Some users joked that the email did not even sound like a resignation letter anymore. One person described it as “a LinkedIn post written after one final mental breakdown.”

ALSO READ: ‘Gather any personal items at your desk and head home’: Meta’s chilling final email to fired employees