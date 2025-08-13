'Dogesh Bhai' wins hearts online: Pet German Shepherd saves kids from stray dog | WATCH A viral video from Rishikesh has captured the internet’s affection. It shows a pet German Shepherd, dubbed “Dogesh Bhai” by netizens, leaping into action to protect children.

New Delhi:

Just as the Supreme Court has taken suo motu congnisance of the surge in stray dog attacks, a video of a courageous German Shepherd protecting a group of children from a stray dog in Rishikesh has gone viral. The clip, posted on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption “A dog jumped like a superhero to save children from another dog,” shows the pet stationed in the gallery of a house.

Watch: Viral hero in Rishikesh

https://twitter.com/gharkekalesh/status/1954161635372695954

Spotting a stray dog tailing 4–5 children, the pet springs into action, leaping off a high wall and charging at the stray. The startled street dog retreats instantly, leaving the children visibly relieved. Within hours, the video gained over one lakh views, with thousands praising the German Shepherd for his quick reflexes and protective instincts.

‘Dogest bhai’ takes over the internet

Social media users quickly named the canine hero “Dogesh Bhai”, a playful name to a popular Indian internet meme referencing a dog who once went viral for a Lamborghini-related incident in Mumbai. “Dogs are more loyal than humans, it’s proven again,” wrote one user. Another remarked, “Well done, Dogesh Bhai. You saved those kids like a true bodyguard.”

“Dogesh Bhai ki jai ho,” wrote another user. “Dogesh Bhai supremacy,” another wrote. “A silent guardian, a watchful protector,” said one. Some hailed him as “the real hero of the day”, while others marveled at his acrobatic leap, calling it “such a blessing to witness.”

Supreme Court on stray dog menace

On August 11, a bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan directed the Delhi government and civic authorities of Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad to remove all stray dogs from public spaces within eight weeks. The court instructed that:

Captured dogs be sterilised and vaccinated.

Permanent shelters capable of housing 5,000 dogs be built.

Once relocated, dogs must never be released back into streets, colonies, or public places.

The bench issued a stern message that, “Infants and young children, not at any cost, should fall prey to rabies. No sentiments should be involved. It’s not the time to talk but act.” Authorities were also warned against delaying the process and told to ensure safety in public spaces, especially for vulnerable groups. Additionally, the Court cautioned that strict action will be taken against anyone obstructing the dog removal process.

The Supreme Court’s orders have reignited the long-running debate over how to manage India’s stray dog population.