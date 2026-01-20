Delivery man dons roller skates without protective gear amid 10-minute promise ban debate | WATCH A Muzaffarnagar delivery agent was spotted racing through busy streets on roller skates to complete an order, sparking a viral debate over the safety of gig workers amid the government’s push to drop 10-minute delivery promises.

New Delhi:

A delivery man was seen completing his order on roller skates without protective gear amidst the 10-minute delivery ban debate. A video from Muzaffarnagar has been doing the rounds on social media, where an agent is seen rushing with skates under his feet to complete his delivery order.

The video went viral on social media, with some viewers hailing his bravery, while some expressed concerns over his safety. The agent passes through busy roads with traffic flowing alongside him as he posed to the camera while rushing.

Centre's big move on 10-minute delivery

Recently, the central government asked the E-commerce platforms such as Blinkit Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and others to drop claims of 10-minute deliveries after Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asked them to prioritise the safety of delivery partners.

The minister met representatives of several aggregators, including Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, and Zepto, to discuss concerns related to delivery timelines. Following the meeting, Blinkit revised its tagline from "10,000-plus products delivered in 10 minutes" to "30,000-plus products delivered at your doorstep," sources said.

The 10-minute delivery promise has sparked widespread public debate, with critics arguing that such timelines put delivery partners at risk.

Raghav Chadha hails Centre's decision

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha welcomed the Centre's order to quick e-commerce apps to scrap the 10-minute delivery option, calling it a milestone step in ensuring safety and security, besides improving the working conditions of all gig workers in the country.

In a video message on X, the Rajya Sabha member said, "After the Centre's intervention, Blinkit and other quick e-commerce apps have removed the 10-minute delivery. Credit goes to people who raised their voice in this connection, raising concern for the gig workers."

"I congratulate the Centre for its intervention and for abolishing the 10-minute delivery. This option is a cruelty which is very real. Whether it is printed on the rider's uniform or on their carry bags or timer on a customer's app carries grave danger to the rider," he added.