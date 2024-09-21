Compassion on streets: Mumbai Police help pregnant lady deliver baby in Dongri

Follow us on Image Source : X The squad successfully help the woman in labour.

In a remarkable act of compassion and presence of mind, the Nirbhaya Squad of the Dongri Police Station in Mumbai assisted a 45-year-old woman in delivering her baby on the street. This heartwarming incident occurred on Friday afternoon when the patrol team noticed the woman in labour, bleeding and in distress near Char Null Junction.

Recognising the urgency of the situation, the squad, comprising dedicated female officers, sprang into action. With an ambulance on the way but delayed, they quickly gathered nearby banners and posters to provide privacy and support. With the help of a local woman, they successfully assisted the mother in giving birth to a healthy baby boy right there on the sidewalk.

After the delivery, the team took utmost care in transporting both mother and child to J.J. Hospital in their patrol van for further treatment. Thankfully, both are reported to be in good health, and the family has been notified.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar commended the Nirbhaya Squad for their presence of mind and composure, showcasing the strength of community support and the dedication of those who serve to protect. This incident serves as a touching reminder of the essential role that quick actions and empathy play in saving lives.