China school's 'morning salute' ritual triggers outcry; here's why The school, reportedly known for its reputation for instilling discipline and civility, defended the practice as a voluntary form of “etiquette education.”

New Delhi:

A video of primary school children standing in freezing temperatures to salute teachers as they arrive on campus has sparked intense criticism across Chinese social media, prompting officials to order corrective measures. The footage, filmed at the century-old Jianqiao Primary School in Hangzhou, shows young pupils stationed at the school gate greeting teachers’ cars with formal salutes a scene that has ignited a nationwide debate on child welfare, discipline and school-imposed obligations.

The clip according to the report, shows four pupils wearing patrol armbands standing rigidly at the entrance, saluting each passing vehicle and shouting “good morning” as teachers arrive. In less than a minute, they offer the greeting to nearly ten cars.

Many teachers drive past with their windows closed, while only a few acknowledge the children with a wave. Another snippet from the same video captures a student patrolling indoor corridors, checking the appearance of classmates as part of routine campus duties.

According to SCMP, one parent filed a complaint with the local Education Bureau, stating that their child was required to reach school by 7:40 am forcing earlier wake-up times and added stress.

Some parents circulated screenshots of class chat groups indicating students had been asked to report to the school gate to greet teachers, contradicting claims that the practice was optional. “Standing in the cold just to salute cars better to let kids sleep ten more minutes,” one parent said.

School defends activity as ‘etiquette education’

The school, reportedly known for its reputation for instilling discipline and civility, defended the practice as a voluntary form of “etiquette education.” A staff member told Haibao News that the online backlash had discouraged the children, who initially participated with enthusiasm.

The salute used by the pupils is associated with the Young Pioneers, a youth organisation under the Chinese Communist Youth League. School authorities also confirmed that students routinely take part in various patrol tasks involving safety supervision, courtesy checks and lunchtime management.

The growing controversy prompted a response from the local Education Bureau on November 6. The bureau issued a formal reprimand to the school’s headmaster and instructed the institution to halt the practice and implement corrective measures.