'Koi toh rok lo..': Tea lovers express fury after Delhi's Rooh Afza chai goes viral

The weather of chai and pakoras is here. In the cold winters of January who would not want to sip their warm cup of tea but what if you are asked to replace your normal tea with a 'Rooh Afza chai.' Well, you heard it right a tea vendor in Delhi has mixed two of the most popular drinks of the country, Rooh afza and Tea, calling it 'Gulabi chai.' Recently, a food blogger tried out a tea made with this sweet concentrated rose syrup. He took to Instagram and shared his experience.

Before you decide to try it, just take a look at this:

Popular Instagram bloggers Chatore Brothers shared a video showing a vendor adding rose syrup into a vessel full of boiling milk with tea leaves. The pink coloured beverage hardly looked appetizing but the vlogger took the sip of ‘Gulabi chai’, only to throw it all out.

The video clip has garnered over 2 million views on Instagram. Several netizens dropped their reactions in the comments section. one of the user wrote, "Very brave." Another said, "Koi toh rok lo bhai."

This is not the first time we witnessed a bizarre food combination. Earlier, Rooh Afza Maggi also became the talk of the town.

In the video posted by blogger Arjun Chauhan (@oye.foodieee) on Instagram, a street vendor in Delhi was seen serving the usual Maggi topped with pink syrup.