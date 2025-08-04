Unusual protest in Kanpur: Father lies in filthy water after daughter slips on pothole | Video The man claims he was compelled to do this bizarre act to draw the attention of the authorities towards the poor condition of the roads and accidents due to potholes. He could also be heard chanting the 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan.

Kanpur:

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur staged a unique protest by lying down in a pool of muddy water on a broken road after his daughter allegedly slipped and fell due to its poor condition. The incident occurred on the road leading to Anand South City.

Locals claimed that the road has been in a pathetic state for several months, despite repeated complaints to several political leaders. However, no action has been taken so far to repair or reconstruct it.

The video of the man lying in the water-filled pothole with a mat and pillow is getting fervently viral across social media platforms.

Wants authorities to take cognisance

The man claims he was compelled to do this bizarre act to draw the attention of the authorities towards the poor condition of the roads and accidents due to potholes.

“The road hasn’t been built for months. I’ve contacted many officials — the councillor, the minister, the MLA, but no one is listening. What can we do? Children go to school through this route. My daughter slipped today. Everyone’s children walk this road,” he could be heard saying.

He could also be heard chanting the "Bharat Mata Ki Jai” slogan.

Kanpur witnesses incessant rains

Several parts of Kanpur were inundated due to incessant rains. The weather department has issued an alert for more downpours.

According to the Meteorological Department, 43.7 mm of rainfall was recorded in Kanpur till 7 am. As per the department’s data, the city’s maximum temperature on the previous day was recorded at 28.9 degrees Celsius, which was 3.5 degrees below the expected level. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum humidity reached 92 per cent.

According to the department’s forecast, similar weather conditions are expected to prevail in the city till August 6. Rain is likely to continue throughout the day on Tuesday as well, with the possibility of heavy downpour at night.