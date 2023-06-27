No, internet is not ready for Beer Omelette; viral video will make you barf

Follow us on Image Source : SNAPSHOT Beer Omelette

Not your regular omelette!

An omelette with toast makes a healthy and filling breakfast. But, the weird food combo trend massacred your favourite breakfast as well. After mango and Fanta omelette, beer omelette is the new rage that took the internet by storm.

A video is doing rounds on the internet wherein a vendor can be seen preparing an omelette in beer. The video shows the vendor using beer instead of oil. He then pours the egg mixture with veggies into the pan and pours some more beer. What follows next will surely make you barf. He then crushes the omelette into bhurji, top it up with some spices, and serves the 'delicious' dish to his customer. The viral video was shared by a food vlogger who goes by the name foodiee_sahab on Instagram.

Watch the viral video here:

The internet cannot stop but react to the video and has left them disgusted. One user wrote, "I'm waiting for Axe perfume Omelette next bro." Another user commented, "Bear ki jagah peshab ka omlet bna leta ,,,,aaj ki generation ne toh kahne ko tamasha bna dia hai." Yet another user wrote, "Technically alcohol will evaporate and its water omelette."

Last month, another video of the omelette massacre, Mango Omelette, went viral that disgusted social media users. The video is said to be from Gujarat wherein a vendor was seen preparing the dish. He begins by adding oil to the tawa and breaking two eggs. He then takes it out and adds egg yolks, chillies, and spices. Later, he adds mango juice to the fried eggs.

Watch the video here:

