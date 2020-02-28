Eighty-one-year old becomes TikTok sensation with funny cooking videos

According to Fox News, the TikTok grandpa tries to keep up with the latest trends on social media.

An octogenarian from Texas, USA, has become a sensation on TikTok courtesy his wholesome and endearing cooking videos. Stephen Austin from Fort Worth, Texas owns a page, "Cooking with Steve", where he posts clips of himself making sandwiches, cereal and pancakes. Till now, the page has amassed more than 5.1 million likes.

Austin also uploads comical videos in which he goofs around while playing other characters.

The cooking and comedy clips rack up hundreds of thousands of views on average. However, a specific video in which he teaches how to prepare frozen biscuits has been viewed 8.5 million times.

He previously tried his hands on Vine, which has now gone out of business, and also YouTube.

