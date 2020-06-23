Tuesday, June 23, 2020
     
This viral ad by New Zealand govt uses adult stars to teach web safety

According to the Government's website: "It's normal for young people to be curious about intercourse. The best way to support them is to have open, honest conversations about what they might see and how it's different from real mating and relationships."

June 23, 2020
At a time when internet safety is one of the biggest concerns among parents, the New Zealand government's quirky new ad has caught everyone's attention. The highlight is that the ad uses two adult stars to raise awareness about consent and pornography among children. According to the Government's website: "It's normal for young people to be curious about intercourse. The best way to support them is to have open, honest conversations about what they might see and how it's different from real mating and relationships."

The viral video starts off with two adult stars - 'Sue and Derek' - showing up at the doorstep of a house without any clothes on and asking a mother whether they could meet their son as he had been watching them.

They go on to elaborate on how porn is unrealistic. "We don't even talk about consent. Get straight to it," Sue tells the mother.

The ad has been receiving praises for its unique way in educating the youth about copulation. "It's almost impossible to stop kids from watching porn once they have access or own gadgets. Its important to educate them.", said a Twitter user. "I just love the mothers reaction here. She don't scream, she don't get angry. She knows her kid is growing up, gets curious. He just needs education. That is all", pointed another user.

 

A mature society, what say?

X