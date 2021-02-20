Rare yellow penguin spotted by photographer on Island Trip in South Georgia

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@YVES_ADAMS Rare yellow penguin spotted by photographer

There are endless pictures and videos of black and white Penguins on the internet charming the viewers with their aww-dorable antics but have you ever seen a yellow penguin? Well, this wildlife photographer revealed that he spotted a yellow penguin during an Island trip in South Georgia in 2019. Photographer Yves Adam took to his Instagram on Friday to share pictures of the rare creature and said that it was the first time ever that he spotted a yellow penguin. Sharing the story, Adams revealed he won nature's lottery after he spotted the beautiful creature.

Yves Adams wrote, "Winning nature’s lottery with seeing the most beautiful King penguin ànd being able to take pictures! While unpacking our rubberboats merely after landing on a remote beach on the island of South-Georgia, this leucistic King penguin walked up straight to our direction in the middle of a chaos full of Sea elephants and Antarctic fur seals, and thousands of other King penguins. How lucky could I be!"

Talking about his experience, Adams told Independent, "They all looked normal except for this one. It really was something else. It was an incredibly unique experience. One of the birds looked really strange, and when I looked closer it was yellow. We all went crazy when we realised. We dropped all the safety equipment and grabbed our cameras."

He added, "We were so lucky the bird landed right where we were. Our view wasn’t blocked by a sea of massive animals. Normally it’s almost impossible to move on this beach because of them all."

While there hasn't been any other yellow penguin spotted yet, there is a colony of yellow-eyed penguins. Found in New Zealand, these rare species were on a threat to be extinguished as they starved to death.