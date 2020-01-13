Pak wedding hall offers discounts for men wanting to get married for 2nd and 3rd time. But there's a twist

The offer is valid only for those who fulfil the only condition.

A wedding hall in Pakistan is offering discounts on bookings for men who are interested in getting married -- for the second, third or even fourth time. A video clip that announced this update was posted on Twitter by Naila Inayat. It was carried as a package by a Pakistani new channel.

As interesting as this may sound, there's a twist. And you cannot afford to miss reading further.

The caption of the advertisment says, "Dum hai toh maidaan mein aao. Doosri shaadi karke dikhaao. Bahawalpur mein khulne waale naye shaadi hall ne tamaam shaadi-shuda afraad ko bumper offer pesh kardi."

But this is not the real deal.

The offer is valid only for those who fulfil the only condition -- the first wife of the man, who wants to get married, has to visit the hall and make the booking herself for her husband's second wedding. Ahaan!

"Shart yeh ki doosri shaadi ki booking pehli biwi khud karaye," the video further says, adding, "jo khushnaseeb shart puri karega, booking ussi ki pakki hogi."

And hence goes Naila Inayat's caption to the video clip.

"Bumper wedding offer in Bahawalpur: 50% off on second shaadi, 75% on the third and walima free on the fourth shaadi. Open challenge," she wrote.

Bumper wedding offer in Bahawalpur: 50% off on second shaadi, 75% on the third and walima free on the fourth shaadi. Open challenge. pic.twitter.com/6NWSpzjqoy — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) January 11, 2020

Internet, as expected, is quite amused.

