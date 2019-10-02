Other than India, US has the highest number of Gandhi statues

Image Source : TWITTER Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi's life inspires people not just in India. The father of the nation has many followers around the globe too. The values of non-violence and tolerance preached by Mahatma Gandhi made him a global icon.

On his birth anniversary on October 2, people from across the globe remembered him for his immense contribution to the society. While in India we are used to seeing streets and monuments named after him, the United States, a country Mahatma Gandhi never visited, has the unique distinction of having the highest number of his statues in a foreign land.

This piece of information was tweeted by the US embassy on Gandhi Jayanti. It surprised many who didn’t about Mahatma Gandhi's following in the US.

DYK, Mahatma Gandhi never visited the United States, but other than India, the U.S. has the largest number of #Gandhi statues, memorials and busts? #GandhiJayanti #GandhiAt150 pic.twitter.com/MdrYKTqLLE — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) October 2, 2019

While there is no official confirmation about the number of Gandhi statues in the US, we bring you a list of a few of his statues.

Mahatma Gandhi statue at Downtown Riverside in California

Image Source : PEACE.MARIPO.COM Mahatma Gandhi statue at Downtown Riverside in California

This Gandhi statue at Downtown Riverside in California was installed by an Indian named Lalit Acharya. Acharya turned to Gandhi for peace, after a series of violent shooting incidents in 1998. Acharya started raising funds and his efforts finally paid off when the statue of Mahatma Gandhi was installed.

Gandhi's statue is adjacent to those of Ahn Chang Ho, Cesar Chavez, Eliza Tibbets, Ismael Villegas and Martin Luther King Jr.

Mahatma Gandhi statue in Union Square Park in New York City

Image Source : TRAVELPLANET.IN Mahatma Gandhi statue in Union Square Park in New York City

This Gandhi statue was installed at the Union Square Park in New York on October 2, 1996. This bronze sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi by Kantilal Patel was erected near monuments of Washington, Lafayette, and Lincoln at Union Square Park as a quartet of works devoted to defenders of freedom.

Mahatma Gandhi statue at the University of Michigan

Image Source : GANDHIUSA.ORG Mahatma Gandhi statue at Peace Park

This Gandhi statue installed in October, 2010 at the peace park of the University of Michigan was shipped from Indian and brought to the US.

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial, Milwaukee

Image Source : GANDHIUSA.ORG Mahatma Gandhi Memorial, Milwaukee

This public sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi designed by Gautam Pal was installed in 2002. The India community in the area raised funds to install this statue of Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi statue in San Francisco

Image Source : TRIPADVISOR Mahatma Gandhi statue in San Francisco

This bronze sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi designed by Zlatko Pounov and Steven Lowe was installed in 1988. This statue was dedicated by the then Mayor of San Francisco, Art Agnos.