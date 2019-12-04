Wednesday, December 04, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Offbeat News
  5. Mumbai is safe. A sack of onions lying UNTOUCHED outside a restaurant is proof

Mumbai is safe. A sack of onions lying UNTOUCHED outside a restaurant is proof

A photo of an unguarded and untouched sack of onions lying outside a restaurant, which has been going viral, is proof enough of the ultra safe locales of Mumbai. So does the internet say.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
Mumbai Updated on: December 04, 2019 16:36 IST
Comments and reactions poured in response to this photo,

Comments and reactions poured in response to this photo, with a few even pointing to the irony that the name of the restaurant had 'Delhi' in it. 

Onion prices have breached the Rs 100-mark in parts of the nation, and one might think 'pyaaz' is more precious than even gold RN. And we don't deny that, especially since restaurants in Delhi/NCR have minimised its use and stopped serving it as a part of desi salad.

But a photo of an unguarded and untouched sack of onions lying outside a Mumbai restaurant, which has been going viral, is proof enough of the ultra safe locales.

So does the internet say.

Popular Mumbai photographer and blogger, Gopal MS, who runs ‘Mumbai Paused’ blog, discovered this hugely remarkable phenomenon despite the reports of onions being stolen in other parts of the nation. The photo showed a sack of onions placed outside a closed restaurant near the Sewri railway station. 

Gopal wrote, “Is this is how safe Mumbai is?”

Comments and reactions poured in response to this photo, with a few even pointing to the irony that the name of the restaurant had 'Delhi' in it. 

The most common response, sadly, was that it was sad to see onions and cows safe in the country but not women -- in connection with the rampant reportage of rape cases in the country, the latest being the Hyderabad gangrape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinarian.

Hmmm! What do you say?

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News