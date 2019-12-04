Mumbai is safe. A sack of onions lying UNTOUCHED outside a restaurant is proof

Comments and reactions poured in response to this photo, with a few even pointing to the irony that the name of the restaurant had 'Delhi' in it.

Onion prices have breached the Rs 100-mark in parts of the nation, and one might think 'pyaaz' is more precious than even gold RN. And we don't deny that, especially since restaurants in Delhi/NCR have minimised its use and stopped serving it as a part of desi salad.

But a photo of an unguarded and untouched sack of onions lying outside a Mumbai restaurant, which has been going viral, is proof enough of the ultra safe locales.

So does the internet say.

Popular Mumbai photographer and blogger, Gopal MS, who runs ‘Mumbai Paused’ blog, discovered this hugely remarkable phenomenon despite the reports of onions being stolen in other parts of the nation. The photo showed a sack of onions placed outside a closed restaurant near the Sewri railway station.

Gopal wrote, “Is this is how safe Mumbai is?”

Believe it or not. Is this is how safe mumbai is? A sack of onions placed outside a restaurant to be picked up when it opens. pic.twitter.com/CVrLyKSlrV — Mumbai Paused (@SloganMurugan) December 2, 2019

Comments and reactions poured in response to this photo, with a few even pointing to the irony that the name of the restaurant had 'Delhi' in it.

The most common response, sadly, was that it was sad to see onions and cows safe in the country but not women -- in connection with the rampant reportage of rape cases in the country, the latest being the Hyderabad gangrape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinarian.

Irony: the hotel's name has Delhi in it😎 — namita jain (@namitaj68) December 2, 2019

No onion thieves in Mumbai? — PatralekhaChatterjee (@patralekha2011) December 2, 2019

Hope the city is as safe to women as it is for onions. Can we vouch for that also please? — Dr. Amrita Ghosh (@MsBiryani) December 2, 2019

This is gold! — romel dias (@romeldias) December 2, 2019

Have you tried keeping a female out? Because honestly that part doesn't work. — Noel (@hape_go_lueke) December 3, 2019

Hmmm! What do you say?