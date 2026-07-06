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UEFA slams FIFA over controversial red-card U-turn on USA star after Donald Trump's intervention

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

With FIFA reversing the red-card decision of the USA's Folarin Balogun ahead of their round of 16 clash against Belgium, UEFA came forward and released a statement, condemning FIFA of their actions, and calling them out on the same.

Folarin Balogun
Folarin Balogun Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is heating up, and with the round of 16 stage of the tournament approaching its end, the USA has been a major talking point in the tournament. The team has been under heavy scrutiny alongside FIFA after their star striker Folarin Balogun’s red card was reversed and he was made available to play for the USA’s upcoming round of 16 clash. 

It is interesting to note that Balogun was handed a red card in the USA’s previous game against Bosnia and Herzegovina after his tackle on defender Tarik Muharemovic. It is worth noting that standard FIFA procedure indicates that after a red card, the concerned player will have to miss the forthcoming game for his side. 

However, the White House has intervened in the matter, and according to reports, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, personally called FIFA president Gianni Infantino and asked for a review of the red card, following which FIFA decided to turn the one-game ban into a one-year probationary period, which would mean that Balogun will be available to play for the USA in their clash against Belgium. 

UEFA released a strong statement after the red-card reversal

Reacting to the matter, UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) took centre stage and released a strongly worded statement, claiming that the red card reversal crossed the line and that football is a sport based on principles and respect. 

"Yesterday's decision to suspend for a probationary period of a year the implementation of the one-match automatic suspension following the red card issued to the player Folarin Balogun crossed a red line," the UEFA statement read.

"Football, like any other sports, relies on rules, which are the basis for fair, honest and transparent competition. Sometimes rules are open to interpretation. In this case not. A minimum automatic suspension of one match following a red card is not a discretionary option and does not require the decision of a competent body to be enacted,” the statement added.

Interestingly, the USA will be taking on Belgium in the round of 16 stage of the tournament at Seattle Stadium on July 7th and will hope to put in their best performance. 

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Donald Trump Fifa Gianni Infantino
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