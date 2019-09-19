New words added to Merriam-Webster, definition of 'they' changed

The editors of the dictionary have added over 530 words this month with 4,000 new definitions, etymology and pronunciation revision.

People will now be able to express themselves better as words -- ''sesh'', ''vacay'', and ''tallboy'', along with others, have made it to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

These new additions range from "serious to the playful, from the technical to the informal," according to Fox News, as it has added words from pop culture, politics, sports, psychology and more.

Just as words have been added, some definitions have been modified too.

For example, the term ''they'', which has been updated to be recognised as a pronoun with an added meaning: "Used to refer to a single person whose gender identity is nonbinary."

''Haircut'' has also got a new business meaning, referring now to a "reduction in the value of an asset."

Among the 530 additions is ''fatberg'' which refers to a large mass of fat and solid waste that collects in a sewer system.

''Deep State'', means an alleged secret network of especially non selected government officials and sometimes private entities.

A portmanteau of a solo entrepreneur, ''Solopreneur'' has also been added to the popular dictionary.

Those who wish to define their abnormal fear of clowns can make use of the term ''Caulrophobia''.

''Dad Joke'', described as a wholesome (and typically corny) joke with an obvious punchline, is another one amongst the inclusions.

Back in April, the dictionary added more than 640 new words like ''snowflake'', ''garbage time'', ''on-brand'' and ''gender nonconforming'', among others.