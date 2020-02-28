Muslim man from Meerut prints photos of Hindu Gods on wedding invite

Friday, February 28, 2020
     
An invitation card to a Muslim wedding in Meerut has become the talk of the town.

New Delhi Published on: February 28, 2020 16:14 IST
The unique card was printed by Mohd Sarafat in Hastinapur

The unique card was printed by Mohd Sarafat in Hastinapur area for his daughter Asma Khatoon's wedding on March 4.

An invitation card to a Muslim wedding in Meerut has become the talk of the town -- as it features a photograph each of Lord Ganesh and Radha-Krishna. The card, in addition, also says Chand Mubarak alongside. The unique card was printed by Mohd Sarafat in Hastinapur area for his daughter Asma Khatoon's wedding on March 4.

"I thought it would be a good idea to showcase the Hindu-Muslim amity, especially when communal hatred is gaining ground. My friends have reacted very positively to the initiative," Mohd Sarafat said.

However, for his relatives and Muslim friends, he has printed another wedding card in Urdu.

"Many of my relatives cannot read Hindi and for them, I have printed cards in Urdu as well," he added.

(With inputs from IANS)

