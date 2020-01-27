Two men prompt police action by taking a bath during a bike ride. Read that again

There's also a carton of beer at the front.

In your daily dose of bizarre, two men were fined by police in southern Vietnam for the zanniest crime ever -- they were captured on video taking a bath during their bike ride. Huynh Thanh Khanh, with another man, was filmed riding without clothing or helmets -- bathing while driving on a busy road.

The video clip of them attempting the unique bathing procedure has gone viral. The two men, in the said clip, sit on the bike with a bucket of water between them -- shirtless and lathered with soap. The man riding pillion pours water on himself and the driver.

The rider balances the bike with one hand, and uses another to wash his face and hair.

According to BBC, the incident took place in the Vietnamese province of Binh Duong.

According to Tuoi Tre News, police has tracked down the two men. Huynh Thanh Khanh and his friend were fined VND1.8 million for violating several traffic rules.