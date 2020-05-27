Wednesday, May 27, 2020
     
Locust attack alert! MP farmers beat utensils, IFS officer shares 'scary' photos

The locust swarms are harmful to crops, leading to agricultural damage, which eventually causes the possibility of famine and starvation. In order to deal with the situation, farmers in Madhya Pradesh were seen beating utensils.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 27, 2020 13:36 IST
Image Source : (SVEN TORFINN/FAO VIA AP)

In the time when we already are fighting the coronavirus crisis, a warning bell rang once again when several states of India being attacked by an army of locusts came. The country reported its first locust attack in the second week of April when the pests made entry into Rajasthan from Pakistan. The situation is now getting worse as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, and Punjab are also under its radar. For the unversed, these insects are devastating crops, leading tor agricultural damage, which eventually causes the possibility of famine and starvation. The state agriculture department are listing out ways how they can be managed which is why farmers in Budhni and Nasrullaganj areas of Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district were seen beating utensils and spraying disinfectants on crops and trees. 

Stating the ways to keep the swarm of locusts away, the agriculture scientist Jainendra Kanaujia told ANI, "Locusts can be scared away by producing noise by beating of drums and utensils. Chemicals, especially Chlorpyriphos 20 EC diluted in water, can be sprinkled on crops. There is a possibility of great damage to the crops due to locusts. The Agriculture Department and administration is keeping an eye on the issue."

ALSO READ: Locust attacks in India spark concern: Why you should be worried

Some bone-chilling photos were shared by the IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on Tuesday showing the reality of desert locusts invasion at the Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. He wrote alongside, "This time desert locust attack is severe. They have arrived earlier, in huge numbers & now reached till Panna in MP. The changing climate conditions are linked with locust growth in east Africa. The swarms has potential of eating everything & destroy the crops. This from Panna."

Swarms of locusts descended on a long stretch of four districts in Madhya Pradesh early Wednesday morning About 12 sq km area was completely covered by the swarms. The farmers made loud noises to save the vegetation from them. They also lit torches to ward the swarms off.

As soon as the news spread, people took to Twitter to share their experiences while others reacted on how the year 2020 has endless sufferings. Have a look:

