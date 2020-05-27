Image Source : (SVEN TORFINN/FAO VIA AP) Locust attack alert! MP farmers beat utensils, IFS officer shares 'scary' photos

In the time when we already are fighting the coronavirus crisis, a warning bell rang once again when several states of India being attacked by an army of locusts came. The country reported its first locust attack in the second week of April when the pests made entry into Rajasthan from Pakistan. The situation is now getting worse as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, and Punjab are also under its radar. For the unversed, these insects are devastating crops, leading tor agricultural damage, which eventually causes the possibility of famine and starvation. The state agriculture department are listing out ways how they can be managed which is why farmers in Budhni and Nasrullaganj areas of Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district were seen beating utensils and spraying disinfectants on crops and trees.

Stating the ways to keep the swarm of locusts away, the agriculture scientist Jainendra Kanaujia told ANI, "Locusts can be scared away by producing noise by beating of drums and utensils. Chemicals, especially Chlorpyriphos 20 EC diluted in water, can be sprinkled on crops. There is a possibility of great damage to the crops due to locusts. The Agriculture Department and administration is keeping an eye on the issue."

Some bone-chilling photos were shared by the IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on Tuesday showing the reality of desert locusts invasion at the Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. He wrote alongside, "This time desert locust attack is severe. They have arrived earlier, in huge numbers & now reached till Panna in MP. The changing climate conditions are linked with locust growth in east Africa. The swarms has potential of eating everything & destroy the crops. This from Panna."

This time desert locust attack is severe. They have arrived earlier, in huge numbers & now reached till Panna in MP. The changing climate conditions are linked with locust growth in east Africa. The swarms has potential of eating everything & destroy the crops. This from Panna. pic.twitter.com/8aqLa8lA4O — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 26, 2020

Swarms of locusts descended on a long stretch of four districts in Madhya Pradesh early Wednesday morning About 12 sq km area was completely covered by the swarms. The farmers made loud noises to save the vegetation from them. They also lit torches to ward the swarms off.

So that locust waste their time in dancing & spare crops. A DJ setup in farm to save crops from locust. Via @upcoprahul pic.twitter.com/EeT80VUi3K — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 27, 2020

As soon as the news spread, people took to Twitter to share their experiences while others reacted on how the year 2020 has endless sufferings. Have a look:

Corona, earthquakes in delhi, cyclone in West India, locust attack in Rajasthan and now forest fires in Uttarakhand

Dare anyone ask is se bura kya hoga ab, 2020's literally hitting us with a new challenge everyday and here we are stuck with our games of who said what — a mistake (@uselasskudi) May 26, 2020

2020 is batting in full form & it's not even middle overs yet... Ongoing COVID, most intense super cyclone Amphan and now biggest Locust swarm attacks in 27 yrs in parts of India #Locustsattack pic.twitter.com/FR9MBncmRC — Soumen Mukherjee at 🏠 (@MrrMukherjee) May 26, 2020

Climate change is a real threat, day by day we are facing unusual weather conditions, cyclones and have to face threats like locust storms, First of its kind stuck Panna#LocustAttack @mpforestdept @CentralIfs pic.twitter.com/thCSBRvTXy — Panna Tiger Reserve (@PannaTigerResrv) May 24, 2020

Well, you have learnt to live with Corona as advised. Now start living with swarms of Locust as well!😔😒😤 pic.twitter.com/dFFCDp4woB — Thangam Thenarasu (@TThenarasu) May 27, 2020

LOCUST SWARMS ATTACK in India....

Another emerging threat to already existing food famine in the nation....#LocustAttack

2020 what's more to see 🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/lrDBmRghoB — Rahul Meena (@SRahulM) May 25, 2020

2020 could get even worse.



There's a global locust swarm in existence right now -- the worst in many decades -- and India could suffer from a brutal wave in the coming months. A 1 sq km swarm in 1 day can eat as much food as 35,000 people. pic.twitter.com/9raEB4tqwa — Global Climate (@climateglobe) May 24, 2020

Locust Attack in Jaipur 🤮



#2020 isn't it too much already ?



pic.twitter.com/PJxdKDQGER — Srinivas M.D(AIIMS) 📢 (@srinivasaiims) May 25, 2020

