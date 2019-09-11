Apple unveils three iPhone 11 models, Twitter a thousand jokes

Image Source : TWITTER Okay. Sorry :D

Apple on Tuesday launched 3 iPhone 11 models, two of them with triple rear camera setup, and a slow-motion selfie feature, housing stunning specifications to make you a near-perfect photographer. But who needs photography skills, when you have the knack of making fun of your inability of actually buying these phone?

Touted as the environment-friendly devices, iPhone 11 will start from $699, iPhone 11 Pro will start from $999 and iPhone 11 Pro Max will begin from $1,099 -- and for the unversed, iPhone 11 will start from a little over Rs 50,000 iPhone 11 Pro will start from a little less than Rs 72,000 and iPhone 11 Pro Max will begin from a little less than Rs 79,000.

So, they indeed are environment-friendly. Because, no gain (of the phone), no pain (of selling the kidney).

Oh no. We don't say this. The Twitterverse does.

Ever since the phones were launched, they became the butt of jokes and memes on Twitter. And what was the cherry on the butt? The triple camera. Aah! The (out)burst of creativity. No pun intended.

That's some genuine problem.

imagine someone trynna take a picture of u using their iPhone 11 pro and dont know which lense to look at pic.twitter.com/0XGRbzZl0Z — мαиαѕαנα тαн (@thebanono) September 11, 2019

And this one too.

The prices hurt way more than the thappad though.

#AppleEvent



Me: Daddy, the IPhone 11 just came out, can you pl..



Dad:pic.twitter.com/Todpyi13uV — 🍷 Daddy oyoyo (@Blaaq_ie) September 11, 2019

Okay, give me the smile.

The classic kidney meme.

iPhone X: had 2 kidney

iPhone 11 : had 1 kidney

iPhone 12 : #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/6rd6iWowGZ — shivam🇮🇳🚩 (@ekchai_or) September 11, 2019

Another one. Take that, Sitharaman.

Apple has added a new payment option for iPhone 11.#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/FPbIktl97Q — 👼🏼 (@ojziad) September 11, 2019

101. Na?

The new iPhone 11 with its 3 cameras: pic.twitter.com/cyScTsDBRs — marisa (@virginmarix) September 11, 2019

THE WORST. THE WORST, we say.

I’m already calling “slofie” the worst word of 2019 #AppleEvent — Federico Viticci (@viticci) September 10, 2019

Okay, but this is bizarre.

Introducing the new iPhone 11: Milk Tea with Boba Edition. Also comes in less sweet less ice pic.twitter.com/5PUy1Hmt7w — WintermAllanMilkGreenTea (@BMJANTTH) September 11, 2019

But let's be reasonable. All Tim Cook wants us is to cook.

How they get the idea of iPhone 11 🙈🙈😂😂#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/IRMjVdTyqq — Professor Sahb🇵🇰 (@UmairAliKamboh3) September 11, 2019

By the bye, we have a winner.

Is this just a coincidence that I wore this dress on the same day as Apple iPhone 11’s launch #iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/k6s4WM4HKq — Malala (@Malala) September 10, 2019

Take a bow, Malala! (because we cannot gift you an iPhone 11)