Wednesday, September 11, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Offbeat News
  5. Apple unveils three iPhone 11 models, Twitter a thousand jokes

Apple unveils three iPhone 11 models, Twitter a thousand jokes

Ever since the phones were launched, they became the butt of jokes and memes on Twitter. And what was the cherry on the butt? The triple camera. Aah! The (out)burst of creativity. No pun intended.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 11, 2019 16:16 IST
Okay. Sorry :D
Image Source : TWITTER

Okay. Sorry :D

Apple on Tuesday launched 3 iPhone 11 models, two of them with triple rear camera setup, and a slow-motion selfie feature, housing stunning specifications to make you a near-perfect photographer. But who needs photography skills, when you have the knack of making fun of your inability of actually buying these phone?

Touted as the environment-friendly devices, iPhone 11 will start from $699, iPhone 11 Pro will start from $999 and iPhone 11 Pro Max will begin from $1,099 -- and for the unversed, iPhone 11 will start from a little over Rs 50,000 iPhone 11 Pro will start from a little less than Rs 72,000 and iPhone 11 Pro Max will begin from a little less than Rs 79,000.

So, they indeed are environment-friendly. Because, no gain (of the phone), no pain (of selling the kidney).

Oh no. We don't say this. The Twitterverse does.

Ever since the phones were launched, they became the butt of jokes and memes on Twitter. And what was the cherry on the butt? The triple camera. Aah! The (out)burst of creativity. No pun intended.

That's some genuine problem.

And this one too.

The prices hurt way more than the thappad though.

Okay, give me the smile.

The classic kidney meme.

Another one. Take that, Sitharaman.

101. Na?

THE WORST. THE WORST, we say.

Okay, but this is bizarre.

But let's be reasonable. All Tim Cook wants us is to cook.

Okay. Sorry :D

By the bye, we have a winner.

Take a bow, Malala! (because we cannot gift you an iPhone 11)

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySalman Khan’s Dabangg Turns 9: Fans cheer and say, ‘Kamaal kardiye ho Bhai’ Next Story  