Lucknow coaching centre fire: LDA orders demolition of Aliganj building after 15 killed

New Delhi:

Following the devastating coaching centre fire in Lucknow's Aliganj area, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has issued demolition orders for the building. The property owners have been directed to demolish the structure themselves, failing which the LDA will carry out the demolition.

The move comes a day after a massive fire at the building claimed 15 lives and left several others injured, triggering outrage over alleged safety violations and illegal construction.

LDA cracks down on building

According to officials, the building was originally approved for a residential layout plan on August 20, 2014, with a sanctioned construction area of 1,992 square feet. However, authorities later found alleged irregularities in the structure. A case regarding unauthorised construction was registered in 2016, following which a demolition order was passed on May 10 that year.

Although the order was later cancelled on July 5, 2016, after the owners argued that they had not been given a proper hearing and that the construction matched the approved plan, fresh scrutiny after the fire has now led to renewed demolition action.

Fire turned building into death trap

The fire broke out on Monday at a coaching centre operating above a commercial establishment in Aliganj. As flames and thick smoke spread rapidly through the building, several students became trapped inside.

Many reportedly jumped from the building in a desperate attempt to escape. Most of the victims, aged between 20 and 28 years, are believed to have died due to suffocation caused by heavy smoke.

The incident has raised serious questions about safety standards in commercial buildings and coaching institutes.

SIT probe ordered by CM Yogi

Following the tragedy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a high-level investigation and constituted a two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The panel is headed by Additional Chief Secretary Amrit Abhijat and includes ADG Lucknow Zone Praveen Kumar. The SIT has been asked to submit its findings within seven days.

FIR Filed, Three Arrested

Police have registered an FIR under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Uttar Pradesh Fire Service Act against four named accused and other responsible persons. So far, three individuals Ramakrishna Upadhyay, Virendra Prasad Shukla and Tushok Krishna Jaiswal have been arrested in connection with the case.

Also Read: Lucknow coaching centre fire: Names of 15 victims revealed; 4 suspended and SIT formed | What we know so far