Every Indian should watch Nandita Das' video on country's obsession with fair skin

Nandita Das has completed a decade of her association with Chennai-based NGO 'Women of Worth' (WOW).

WOW pushes to fight against discrimination based on colour -- dealing head on with the country's obsession with fair skin. Das has been vocal about the societal taboo and the ridicule women, who don't conform to the Western standards of beauty, have to face at the hands of the orthodox setup of the country.

To mark these ten years, Das has created a special video by the name of 'India's Got Colour' -- featuring a host of talented actors from the Hindi film industry.

The quirky rap-cum-music video argues how prejudices dictate people's behaviour towards people who are not "fair" enough -- in our day-to-day life.

Divya Dutta, Sayani Gupta, Gul Panag, Swara Bhasker, Vikrant Massey, Shashank Arora, Tilottama Shome, Patralekha, Radhika Apte, Tanisttha Chatterjee, Ali Fazal, Kanwaljeet Singh and Ratna Pathak Shah headline the cast of the video that tears to shreds the warped beauty standards within the fashion and film industry.

The video has been co-produced by Mahesh Mathai with music by Ankur Tewari.