Google Doodle celebrates New Year's Eve 2019 with fireworks and Froggy

Today's Google Doodle has been designed by Doodler Sophie Diao.

Google on Monday released an adorable doodle to commemorate the beginning of a new decade. The Google Doodle features Froggy, the weather frog, and a bird, even as the fireworks light up the twilight sky. In the picture, Froggy and the bird have worn party caps to celebrate New Year.

"Froggy is gearing up for New Year's celebrations in any weather. He says he's most excited about it being a Leap Year. "The 2020s are sure to be ribbitting!" the Google Doodle page said, adding, "Once the clock strikes midnight, the new decade begins! Time sure is fun when you're having flies Ready to jump in? Hoppy New Year's Eve!"

The Google Doodle page has other pictures too -- all designed by Sophie Diao, and featuring Froggy.

Google had earlier released a snowman doodle to celebrate winter solstice, the shortest day of the year.

This year winter begins from December 22 and will last till March 20, 2020, according to the Google.