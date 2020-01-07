Tuesday, January 07, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Offbeat News
  5. Finland PM proposes a four-day-week work schedule. And Twitter goes berserk

Finland PM proposes a four-day-week work schedule. And Twitter goes berserk

Twitterverse has gone berserk over Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin's idea of a four-day-week and six-hour working day work schedule for the citizens of her country.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 07, 2020 14:15 IST
Has your wanderlust got shrouded by the despicable

Has your wanderlust got shrouded by the despicable realities of life?

Are you one of the 1,00,000 people who are dying to live a life of your dreams? Has your wanderlust got shrouded by the despicable realities of life? If your answer is a 'yes', you may seriously think of moving to Finland. We ain't suggesting this; Twitter is.

Twitterverse has gone berserk over Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin's idea of a four-day-week and six-hour working day work schedule for the citizens of her country. According to her, this will allow people to spend more time with their families.

Finland currently follows a five-day-week and eight-hour working day work schedule.

"I believe people deserve to spend more time with their families, loved ones, hobbies and other aspects of life, such as culture. This could be the next step for us in working life," Sanna Marin said, The Daily Mail reported.

Twitter at first was all praise for Sanna Marin -- all of 34 and world's youngest prime minister.

And what followed thereafter was an entire deluge of people wanting to shift to Finland. Because, why not.

In Twitterati's defence, a six-hour working day had earlier been tested in Sweden. And it did lead to better productivity.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News