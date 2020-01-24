'Kohinoor nahi, Fevicol le jaana chahiye tha': Adhesive brand's dig at #Megxit is winning the internet

The post went viral in no time with people praising the adhesive brand for their brand of humour.

The dramatic exit of the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle -- from the British Royal Family has been ruling the headlines for weeks now. And several eatery brands have dived into the controversy to earn some marketing brownies. How could adhesive brand Fevicol be far behind then?

The adhesive brand, synonymous to glue in India, has launched a cheeky social media campaign on its online platforms.

In the campaign, the one-liner takes a jibe at #Megxit.

"Dear Royal Family, Kohinoor nahi, Fevicol le jaana chahiye tha, (Dear Royal Family, you should have taken Fevicol instead of the Kohinoor)" reads the text on the image around the Royal Crown.

And the caption of the image reads, "Fevicol hota toh suss-ex na hota aur parivaar atoot rehta #meghanandharry #FevicolKaJod #MazbootJod."

The post went viral in no time with people praising the adhesive brand for their brand of humour.

Great timing fevicol 😂 — Clu (@captainclu) January 23, 2020

Brilliant. 😂😂 — Pallavi Prabhu 🇮🇳 (@PallaviPrabhuK) January 23, 2020

Mind blowing line.. — Dakshesh (@Dakshes97403707) January 24, 2020

It was stated on Sunday that Prince Harry and Meghan, who had earlier announced their decision to step back from their royal duties, will not use the "Royal Highness" titles and would also no longer receive public funds for royal duties.