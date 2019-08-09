Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Meet Emily, the singing Donkey from Pune who has won hearts online with her talent

A donkey living at an animal shelter in Pune has become an internet sensation after a clip of her “singing” went viral on the social media platform.

The donkey, Emily, won hearts online with her big teeth, lustrous white coat and melodious voice.

Emily's video became an instant hit after the staff of the animal shelter uploaded her video on their social media page.

“Usually our videos have a lot of sick animals and animals being rescued, and it’s generally heavy and sad..So for a change we decided to put this video of Emily singing, and the response from the public has been amazing,” News agnecy AFP quoted RESQ Charitable Trust head Jessica Roberts as saying.

“I think Emily’s singing started because she likes to beg for treats. The moment she sees a treat bucket she starts singing,” she added.

Emily was found abandoned on the streets two years ago with prolapsed uterus and infected wounds.

Jessica Roberts said that when Emily was brought in the shelter she was sad and depressed but over the time she started trusting the staff and now openly "begs for food".

