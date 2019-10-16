Bizarre food myths we were tricked into believing as kids

Bizzare food myths we were tricked into believing as kids

We as Indian kids have been tricked into believing a lot of things that in a world of 'normal' people would be considered totally bizarre. From 'child-snatching baba that kidnaps kids who don't sleep in time' to a tonne other lies, 'kaafi ullu bane hai hum'.

On this World Food Day, dive into nostalgic memories as we share these seven bizarre food myths that we were tricked into believing as kids growing up in the Indian household.

1. Swallowing seeds would cause a tree to grow in your stomach

Had I counted the number of times I swallowed a seed, I would have a personalised botanical garden in my body right now.

2. Bubble gum would stay inside your body for seven years if swallowed

#fakenews.

3. Too much chai would make you dark

Your muft ka gyaan is giving me cancer. What would you take to shut up?

4. Too much aachar will lead to early puberty in girls

And too much nonsense will give you constipation. I suggest you keep your sh*t to yourself (Yes, pun intended)

5. Drinking milk will make you fairer

"Fair & Lovely ka business band karwaoge kya?"

FYI, I've been drinking milk regularly for the past 24 years and still haven't transformed into a fair-skinned Eskimo. #Duskyandbeautiful

6. If you don't keep eggs in the fridge, you'll get chicks!

I always found chicks cute, so tried to get myself a DIY pet, got nothing except rotten eggs and mummy ki maar'.

7. Drinking coke with mentos can get you dead

I am right here writing this article.

Need more proof?