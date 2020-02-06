Australian journalist left terrified after snake attacks her mic. Watch video

A snake attacked Australian journalist Sarah Cawte's mic while she was reporting

Many reporters go the extra mile to present their news in an interesting way, however, it can go completely opposite to what they had planed. An Australian journalist who was reporting with a snake draped around her neck was filmed screaming in terror after the snake repeatedly attacked the microphone.

Australian journalist Sarah Cawte was reporting on snake safety when the incident occurred. Talking to Today about the incident she said, "I was just there to shoot a couple of shots for this package about snake safety. I was scared because my hand was so close to the microphone. It was very scary."

An Australian reporter screamed after a snake draped around her shoulders repeatedly struck at her microphone 🐍



"While they might not be everyone's cup of tea, most of the time snakes are more scared of you than you are of them," Sarah said while continuing her report.

The video went viral on the internet and many Twitter users shared their reaction in reply to the video. Reacting to this bizarre video, a Twitter user wrote, "I've bombed into a pool, surfed, been stretchered into an air ambulance, sat on a tractor, put oxygen masks on pets and swam in a freezing loch on telly but it’s still not enough. But this...this is something to strive for "

