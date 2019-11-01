A special guest visits Amitabh Bachchan on KBC sets. Meow!

Friday, November 01, 2019
     
Amitabh Bachchan ignited a laugh riot on Twitter after he dedicated a poetic verse to the unlikely gatecrasher -- a cat.

New Delhi Published on: November 01, 2019 17:33 IST
There was a special guest visiting the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) -- and it was so very special that host Amitabh Bachchan wrote an entire poem on it.

The megastar apparently ignited a laugh riot on Twitter after he dedicated a poetic verse to the unlikely gatecrasher -- a cat.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and posted a few lines in Hindi addressing the cat as 'Ae Billauri'. 

"Ae Billauri! Billi, billi khelne chali KBC. Jaise aayi fastest finger, lotpot ho gayi wahin," Big B tweeted.

While some users said the tweet was unusually funny, a few had a hard time stopping their laughter at the unlikely visitor.

