Image Source : TWITTER/SKSONU08 All about 'Kaal Patra,' the time capsule to be buried under historical Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

The long-running Ayodhya battle finally came to an end and now a 'bhoomi pujan' of is all set to take place on August 5. Ram Lalla's idol on the day will wear a Navratna attire fitted with 9 kinds of jewels and a celebration like Diwali will take place in the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Kameshwar Chaupal told ANI that a time capsule called the 'Kaal Patra' will be buried beneath the construction site of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya containing the history of Ram Janmabhoomi movement. This will be done in order to ensure that future generations do not get indulged in the dispute on the existence of Lord Ram’s birthplace. The time capsule will be placed inside a Tamra Patra (copper plate) before being placed below the site.

Sharing details, Trust member Kameshwar Chaupal told ANI, "The struggle for Ram Janmabhoomi, including the long-drawn case in the Supreme Court, has given a lesson for the current and upcoming generations. A time capsule will be placed about 2,000 feet down in the ground at Ram Temple construction site. So, that in future anyone who wishes to study about the history of the temple, he'll get the facts related to Ram Janmabhoomi, so that no new controversy can arise."

The time capsule to be buried will include the complete history of Ayodhya and the life of Lord Rama in detail written in Sanskrit on copper plates. The time capsule would be kept at a depth of 200 feet when the ground would be dug to build the foundation of the temple.

What is a time capsule?

It happens to be a container that is made out of a material that can stand for a long period of time. A time capsule is a notable store of goods or information, generally expected as a conscious strategy for communication with future individuals, and to support future archeologists, anthropologists, or historians.

The safeguarding of blessed relics goes back for centuries, yet the act of preparing and preserving a collection of regular antiques and messages to the future has all the earmarks of being a later practice. Time capsules are at times generally made and covered during festivities.

Meanwhile, have a look at some incredible time capsule findings here:

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage