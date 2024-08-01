Yusuf Dikec, Turkish pistol shooter, takes internet by storm with his 'shooting' in swag | See viral pic

Follow us on Image Source : X Turkish pistol shooter Yusuf Dikec clinched Silver medal in Paris Olympics.

A picture of a Turkish pistol shooter named Yusuf Dikec is doing rounds on social media for his swag while participating in the 10-metre air pistol mixed team event. If you are also an ardent social media user, you must have also gone through his picture wherein he can be seen competing in a non-conventional way. In the viral pic, he is seen pointing his pistol towards the target without any shooting gear and with one hand in his pocket. His casual attitude has made him an internet sensation, where netizens are terming him as a 'hitman'.

Indian businessman Anand Mahindra, who is also a regular social media user, couldn't stop himself from acknowledging the man and reshared his picture on his X account. Sharing Yusuf Dikec's picture, the business tycoon wrote, ''SWAG. This man just explained the meaning of the term to us.''

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani too shared his picture on his Instagram account and wrote, ''the contrast between Turkish sir pistol shooter Yusuf Dikec's seriousness of the Olympic competition and relaxed, casual stance is quite amusing! The image of him taking aim with one hand in his pocket and wearing minimal gear is a great example of a lighthearted moment in an otherwise intense competition. It's wonderful to see people enjoying and sharing a humorous moment like this on social media.''

The viral pic of Yusuf Dikec triggered a wave of memes on social media, highlighting his style and approach to competing at a global sports event. Soon after Anand Mahindra shared his picture on his X handle, netizens started flooding the comment section. One user wrote, ''Sir..He purposely went for silver medal to avoid suspicion.''

''This 51-year-old man won a silver medal without special glasses and instruments It's really amazing Wonderful, amazing and awesome This 'Turkey Man' has become a topic of discussion all over the world. His swag will inspire millions of youth. The result of years of sacrifice, penance and practice,'' wrote another.

A third user commented, ''He looks like he woke up this morning and decided to show up at the Olympics and won the medal.''

He along with his partner Sevval Ilayda Tarhan won the silver medal in mixed team 10-meter air pistol. It was also Turkey’s first-ever medal in Olympic shooting. Mikec and Zorana Arunovic clinched gold for Serbia. The bronze went to India’s Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh.

