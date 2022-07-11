Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/GAURAVTANEJA Youtuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast returns to Instagram post arrest with birthday pictures and memes

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka 'Flying Beast' was arrested by the police on Saturday after he held his birthday bash in the Noida metro. He was granted bail hours after his arrest at Sector 51 metro station of the Aqua Line. For those unversed, he was booked for allegedly violating Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which is in force in Noida and Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). The pilot's wife Ritu Rathee Taneja had allegedly invited followers to his birthday celebrations. Following this, thousands of people flocked to the Sector 51 metro station to meet the YouTuber. Well, soon after he was released, the social media sensation went on a meme-sharing spree and even posted his birthday celebration pictures on Instagram.

After returning home, Gaurav cut his birthday cake and shared a picture of himself with his wife Ritu Rathee and two daughters. He wrote alongside, "Thank you all for the lovely wishes. You guys made my day. Also thanks to @riturathee for making it the most memorable birthday.LITERALLY #flyingbeast."

Apart from this, he even shared a number of memes on his Instagram stories about how Noida police. A picture showed him standing with three police officers. Alongside, it was written, "Kuch nahi bro, weight re-rack nahi kia tha (It's nothing bro, I just did not put the weights back on the rack)." Not only this but there was another meme of a young man (Gaurav) dancing for TikTok after which he was thrashed by his dad (depicting Noida police.

Image Source : INSTAGaurav Taneja's Instagram story

In a statement, Taneja and his wife Ritu Rathee said, "A lot of unsavoury posts, photographs and memes are circulating on Social Media in relation to the incident that took place yesterday (Saturday) wherein Gaurav Taneja was briefly detained by the Noida Police. Hence, it was felt that we should set the record straight."

The statement said Ritu wanted to give her husband Taneja a surprise by hosting his birthday party in four Metro coaches of Noida Metro from Sector 51 Metro Station, Noida. The couple said the Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (NMRC) had been widely publicised its scheme to book metro coaches for birthdays and other celebrations. Taneja said the permission had been solicited and granted for booking coaches in Noida Metro through the proper channels.

Earlier on Saturday, Ritu, who has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram, told her fans that she will meet them at about meeting at 1.30 pm for a birthday celebration. An earlier Instagram story on Ritu's account also said: "We will be restricted by the maximum capacity of a Metro given by NMRC! Lekin sabse mileage zaroor!." However, hours later, another post on the Instagram story informed that celebrations were being cancelled "due to some personal issues".

Gaurav Taneja is currently one of the most popular YouTubers in the country with millions of subscribers across his three YouTube channels-- 'Flying Beast', 'Fit Muscle TV' and 'Rasbhari Ke Papa' where he makes fitness-related videos as well as his daily life vlogs and live streams.

Last month he landed in a controversy after he called 'havan' a natural antidote to pollution. A civil engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur, Taneja is currently pursuing Law at the Faculty of Law, Delhi University.