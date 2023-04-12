Young boy's soulful rendition of Adnan Sami song Tera Chehra goes viral. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Boy singing Adnan Sami’s ‘Tera Chehra’

Trending News: Jainil Bathyal, a young boy with a beautiful voice and a passion for music, has once again taken social media by storm. In a viral video, Jainil can be seen sitting in front of a camera, playing the piano, and singing a soulful rendition of Adnan Sami’s hit song Tera Chehra. Since being shared on social media, the video has garnered over 2.8 million views and has received an outpouring of love and appreciation from viewers.

In the video, Jainil's beautiful voice and heartfelt rendition of Tera Chehra have left music connoisseurs impressed. Viewers have commented on the video, expressing their admiration for the young singer and his talent. A user commented, "Awwwww, I got goosebumps." Another wrote, "Beautiful voice, continue the good work." A third added, "What a voice, what a singer." "Oh my God, mesmerizing voice," a fourth remarked.

Jainil Bathyal is no stranger to going viral on social media. Last year, a video of him singing Gulabi Aankhen as a toddler surfaced online, and ever since then, he has been steadily gaining a following on Instagram. His latest video showcases his talent as he sings and plays the piano in a mesmerizing performance that has captivated viewers.

Watch the viral video of boy singing Adnan Sami’s ‘Tera Chehra’ here:

Read More Trending News